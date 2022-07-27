Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 116,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In other news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

LBRDA opened at $120.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.52 and a fifty-two week high of $188.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

About Liberty Broadband



Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

