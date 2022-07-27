Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 81 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,044,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Tractor Supply by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,682,000 after purchasing an additional 377,552 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,604,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,567,000 after purchasing an additional 253,809 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Tractor Supply by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 445,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,280,000 after purchasing an additional 233,810 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $183.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.87. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

