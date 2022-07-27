Waldron Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Expedia Group by 34.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,494 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 314.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 target price on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.30.

Expedia Group Trading Down 3.0 %

EXPE opened at $97.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.32. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.70 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at $43,600,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading

