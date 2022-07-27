Waldron Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in ANSYS by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.70.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $253.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.35. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.92 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

