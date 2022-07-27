Waldron Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,188 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 14,116 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $165.33 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $413.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.07 and its 200-day moving average is $209.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

