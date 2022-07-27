Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,053 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 150,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,189 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 850,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Altria Group stock opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.