Waldron Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,801 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $635,212,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $594,489,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $71,179,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975,988 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $86,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.03.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

