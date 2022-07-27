Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after acquiring an additional 801,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,533,877,000 after acquiring an additional 584,227 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,523,024,000 after acquiring an additional 341,661 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $121.98 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $334.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price objective on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

