Walter Public Investments Inc. Buys New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Walter Public Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,000. Walt Disney makes up 2.3% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $99.78 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.66 billion, a PE ratio of 68.81, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.68.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

