Warburg Research Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €19.00 Price Target

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) has been given a €19.00 ($19.39) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NOEJ. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($43.88) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Friday, July 22nd. HSBC set a €41.00 ($41.84) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NORMA Group Stock Performance

Shares of NOEJ stock opened at €16.76 ($17.10) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.16. NORMA Group has a 52-week low of €17.06 ($17.41) and a 52-week high of €45.64 ($46.57). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.60. The stock has a market cap of $534.01 million and a PE ratio of 10.64.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

