Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) PT Lowered to $34.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WMG. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $27.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $50.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 362.14% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 130,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 48,422 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 597.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,244,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after buying an additional 1,066,475 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

