Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
WRE opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 178.58 and a beta of 0.87. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $26.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on WRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.
About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust
WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.
