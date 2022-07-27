Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

WRE opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 178.58 and a beta of 0.87. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $26.79.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRE. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 45.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 59.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 253,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.