Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$145.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WCN. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating and set a C$135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections to C$138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Waste Connections Price Performance

TSE WCN opened at C$162.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$159.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$163.42. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of C$148.05 and a 52-week high of C$183.55. The company has a market cap of C$41.88 billion and a PE ratio of 51.70.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( TSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.05 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.5100004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.296 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

