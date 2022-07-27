WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 2,811 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after acquiring an additional 518,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,503,846,000 after acquiring an additional 385,342 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $99.78 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.68.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.