Wedbush Weighs in on UFP Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $10.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UFPI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $86.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.88. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,323,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,685,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $94,526.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,323,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,685,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,530 shares of company stock worth $3,248,568 over the last three months. 3.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,141,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,507,000 after buying an additional 541,090 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 421.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after buying an additional 252,473 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $21,102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $20,735,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $14,028,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

