Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) to Underweight

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Hovde Group cut their price objective on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
Owl Rock Capital Price Performance
NYSE ORCC opened at $12.44 on Monday. Owl Rock Capital has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $353,640. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Owl Rock Capital Company Profile
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.
