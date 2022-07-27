Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) to Underweight

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Hovde Group cut their price objective on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

NYSE ORCC opened at $12.44 on Monday. Owl Rock Capital has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 48.03%. The business had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $353,640. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

