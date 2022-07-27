Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades CION Investment (NYSE:CION) to “Overweight”

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.50. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.32% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of CION Investment stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. CION Investment has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $499.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90.
CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CION. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $7,358,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $5,546,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CION Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $4,622,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CION Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,591,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $2,280,000. 3.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
