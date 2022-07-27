Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.64 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $9.94 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2022 earnings at $10.01 EPS.
Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 40.16%. The firm had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance
Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $72.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.51. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $68.41 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 15.20%.
Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation
In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.67 per share, for a total transaction of $236,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at $479,100.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at $19,950,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.67 per share, for a total transaction of $236,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,100.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,150 shares of company stock worth $549,224. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.
About Western Alliance Bancorporation
Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.
