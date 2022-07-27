Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,663 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $202,707,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Western Digital by 631.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,341,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $87,438,000 after buying an additional 1,158,297 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Western Digital by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,981,000 after buying an additional 1,021,132 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,197,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $468,969,000 after buying an additional 646,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $41,696,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Western Digital from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Western Digital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.37. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $69.99.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Articles

