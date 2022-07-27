Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $147.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.55.

Westlake Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE WLK opened at $91.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.30. Westlake has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $141.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.17 and its 200 day moving average is $113.57.

Insider Transactions at Westlake

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake will post 22.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Westlake news, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $4,938,272.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,983 shares in the company, valued at $61,667,523.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,260 shares of company stock valued at $9,706,190. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 82.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $160,087,000 after purchasing an additional 588,163 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $115,498,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Westlake by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 964,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,699,000 after buying an additional 308,896 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Westlake by 189.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after buying an additional 524,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Westlake by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 766,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,427,000 after buying an additional 124,587 shares in the last quarter.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

