Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives $42.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WY. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average of $38.31. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 17.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 139,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 20.0% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $344,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 27.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,907,000 after purchasing an additional 533,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,173,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,862,000 after purchasing an additional 34,295 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

