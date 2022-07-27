Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $18,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after acquiring an additional 269,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,321,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,801,000 after purchasing an additional 372,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.0 %

WY opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

