Widmann Financial Services Inc. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.4% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,106,895,000 after buying an additional 791,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after buying an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,792,626,000 after buying an additional 1,776,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after buying an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,884,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $188.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.