William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vroom in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.62). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vroom’s current full-year earnings is ($3.10) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vroom’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.97) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.95) EPS.

Get Vroom alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vroom from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.28.

Vroom Trading Down 8.0 %

NASDAQ VRM opened at $1.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. Vroom has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $923.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.18 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 41.73% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Vroom

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.