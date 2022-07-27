William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMK. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

AssetMark Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AMK opened at $18.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.44). AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,585 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $31,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 3,227 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,389,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,585 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $31,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,995 shares of company stock valued at $159,076. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 14.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

