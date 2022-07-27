Windsor Capital Management LLC Purchases 52 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in Visa by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,543 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,868 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $1,977,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 15,605 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.8 %

Visa stock opened at $212.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.64. The company has a market cap of $404.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on V shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.81.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.