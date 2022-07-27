Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Lowered to “Hold” at William Blair

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at William Blair to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. William Blair’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WWW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, CL King decreased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $21.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.69. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

