Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Trading 3.8% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $16.19. 39,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,923,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Xerox had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Xerox

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XRX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.00.

In related news, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $183,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,373.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 1,882.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Xerox by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 431,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 39,334 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 198,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,378 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 722.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 1,049.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 70,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also

