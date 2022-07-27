YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Cut to $59.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Cowen to $59.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $44.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.46. YETI has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $293.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in YETI by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in YETI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

