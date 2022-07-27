Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Cut to $133.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

NYSE YUM opened at $117.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.98. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $108.37 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 46,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3,852.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 28,894 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 12,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,941,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

