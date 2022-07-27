Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $43.87

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.87, but opened at $42.42. Zai Lab shares last traded at $42.44, with a volume of 654 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Zai Lab Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $46.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 324.08% and a negative return on equity of 37.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

