1,000 Shares in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $1,998,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $25,981,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PLNT stock opened at $78.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.11 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.21.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLNT. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.92.
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
