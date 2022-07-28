1,000 Shares in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $1,998,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $25,981,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLNT stock opened at $78.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.11 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.21.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.44 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLNT. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.92.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

