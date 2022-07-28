10,153 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.1 %

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $62.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $74.04.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 7.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.26.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,867,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,240,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,910,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Occidental Petroleum news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,867,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 142,240,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,910,737.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 34,473,254 shares of company stock worth $1,977,289,204 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

