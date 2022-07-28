10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Holdings Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 47.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 68,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,327,000 after buying an additional 17,092 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $129,506.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,239,516.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,144,352.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $129,506.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,239,516.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.62 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.76. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $191.15.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.