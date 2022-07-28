11,321 Shares in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 15.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 106,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 600.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 18.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Friday, May 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

Shares of ELY opened at $22.05 on Thursday. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $207,933.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 651,821 shares in the company, valued at $13,564,395.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

