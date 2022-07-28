13,280 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Affirm by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,364,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906,839 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,646,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,593,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,920,000 after acquiring an additional 835,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,158,000. 58.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFRM. Wedbush began coverage on Affirm in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Affirm from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Affirm from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Affirm in a report on Sunday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.44.

Affirm Trading Up 12.7 %

Affirm stock opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $176.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 3.16.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The company had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

See Also

