1,971 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $138,143,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 197,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,903,000 after purchasing an additional 138,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Price Performance

NYSE:WCN opened at $128.19 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.27.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.63.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.