1,971 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $138,143,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 197,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,903,000 after purchasing an additional 138,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Waste Connections Price Performance
NYSE:WCN opened at $128.19 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.27.
Waste Connections Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.63.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
