1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA) Insider Claire Milverton Acquires 25,000 Shares

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Rating) insider Claire Milverton bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($14,457.83).
1Spatial Price Performance
SPA opened at GBX 48 ($0.58) on Thursday. 1Spatial Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 34.10 ($0.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 54.90 ($0.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 47.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 43.40. The company has a market cap of £53.03 million and a PE ratio of 241.50.
About 1Spatial
Featured Stories
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
Receive News & Ratings for 1Spatial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Spatial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.