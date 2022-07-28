215,142 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 215,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $2,175,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $340,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,487,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.03.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

