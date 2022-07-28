22,500 Shares in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 175.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE M opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

