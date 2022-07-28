3,581 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,851,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.2% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.10.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.37. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $98.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.44) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

