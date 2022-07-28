3,747 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,306.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hugh M. Brown purchased 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,306.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of BRO opened at $63.08 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.89.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

