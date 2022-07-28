3,975 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRMB. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRMB opened at $65.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average of $66.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

