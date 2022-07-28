3D Resources Limited (ASX:DDD) Insider Purchases A$20,000.00 in Stock

3D Resources Limited (ASX:DDD – Get Rating) insider Peter Mitchell purchased 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($13,888.89).

3D Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, lead, zinc, and nickel properties. The company holds interests in projects located in the Proterozoic of the East Kimberley; and the Archaean Cosmo Newbery area in the Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia.

