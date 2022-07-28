3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $131.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MMM. UBS Group assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday. They set a reduce rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.00.

3M Stock Down 1.3 %

MMM opened at $138.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a 12 month low of $125.60 and a 12 month high of $202.77.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in 3M by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,174,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $633,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

