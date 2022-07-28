3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Citigroup

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MMM. TheStreet lowered 3M from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on 3M from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.00.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $138.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.47 and its 200 day moving average is $148.09. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

