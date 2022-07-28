3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $134.12, but opened at $137.86. 3M shares last traded at $141.02, with a volume of 199,270 shares changing hands.

The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of 3M by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.47 and its 200 day moving average is $148.09.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

