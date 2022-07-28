4,460 Shares in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other news, insider George Goodwin sold 12,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $503,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 26,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,599 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

SGRY stock opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.80. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $63.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.67.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $596.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.58 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

