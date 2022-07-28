635 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Pool by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Pool by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pool Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $355.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $324.14 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
Pool Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pool news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $452.44.
About Pool
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.
