635 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Pool by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Pool by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $355.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $324.14 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. Pool’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pool news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $452.44.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.