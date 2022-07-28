7,800 Shares in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK) Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTEK opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.29. Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $42.46.

